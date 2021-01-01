From le donne
Le Donne Leather Apricot Crossbody LD-9858
In a chic silhouette that makes it perfect for carrying from day to night, this crossbody bag adds instant style to any outfit. The Le Donne Leather Apricot Crossbody bag is handcrafted from Colombian full grain leather and features a small shape with a rectangular silhouette and an adjustable strap that can be carried over the shoulder or slung across the body. Detailed with a zip top closure, this handbag offers a chic, contemporary look with antique hardware accents and a fully lined interior that includes a back wall zipper pocket and multiple slip pockets. A rear snap pocket provides added storage for small items that you need to keep within easy reach. Genuine Full Grain Colombian Leather Antique Hardware Adjustable Strap Zip Closure Exterior Magnetic Snap Pocket Smartphone Pocket Two Card Holders Interior Zip Pocket Dimensions: 11" x 7.5" x 1" Weight: 1 lb. Drop Length: 25"