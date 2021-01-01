From gatsby
Gatsby Leather Adjustable Turnout Horse Halter, Weanling
**Remember to measure for the perfect fit** The Gatsby Leather Adjustable Turnout Horse Halter is ideal for both daily use and turnout. This halter is crafted from supple, pre-conditioned leather for a great feel. Its single buckle adjustable crown and adjustable chin ensure a just-right fit. A throatlatch snap makes for easy on and off, while brass hardware gives this halter the durability needed for daily wear, especially if your horse likes to horse around in turnout.