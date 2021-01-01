Leap WorkLounge in Sharkskin BoPeep Fabric by Steelcase

Leap WorkLounge With all the great ergonomic features of the Leap Task Chair, plus the added luxuries of a lounge chair, Steelcase brings you the Leap WorkLounge. This is the ideal chair for working long hours comfortably. It comes standard with a headrest and flip-down pillow, an extra cushioned seat, and a lumbar pillow, making it a chair you want to spend your break time in as well. A built in Natural Glide System allows the seat to move as you do, encouraging natural movement throughout the day. Completed with high quality fabric options and your choice of casters, this chair can work in a range of office and home office settings. Fully upholstered back, seat, arms, headrest, and pillow Arms are non-adjustable, but generously scaled for comfort Has 3" pneumatic seat height adjustment Supportive flip-down pillow lets you lean back and rest, then move out of the way as needed Comes with lumbar pillow for added support Overall Dimensions with Glides: 31" W x 25.5" D x 42.5-45.5" H Overall Dimensions with Casters: 31" W x 25.5" D x 44.5-47.5" H Seat Dimensions: 20" W x 20.5" D Back Height: 28.5" Arm Width: 18" Arm Height: 7.25" The 4 key discoveries that lead to the design of the Leap Chair were: 1) The spine doesn't move as a single unit. 2) Each individual's spinal motion is unique. 3) The upper and lower back required different amounts and types of support. 4) Vision and reach impact your posture. These 4 discoveries became the guidelines for the Leap Chair's design, and the further expansion of the Leap Collection. Whatever you need to accomplish in your home office, Steelcase can provide you with the tools to do it better, faster and more effectively. That's because they're passionate about unlocking the potential of people at work. It's the fundamental principle on which the company was founded in 1912, and it's being brought to your home office today. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Steelcase is an international company with approximately 13,000 employees worldwide, manufacturing facilities in over 28 locations and more than 800 dealer locations around the world. Leap WorkLounge in Sharkskin BoPeep Fabric by Steelcase