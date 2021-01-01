From steelcase
Steelcase Leap Office Chair, Hard Floor, Cogent/Graphite
Best-selling, ergonomic office chair featuring patented technology in the seat and back proven to increase productivity Leap’s LiveBack technology changes shape to mimic the movement of the spine and supports your body as you move Natural Glide System technology enables you to comfortably recline while keeping your body aligned with your work so as not to strain your eyes, neck, or arms 4-way adjustable arms move in height, width, depth and pivot to better support the neck and shoulders Materials contain no PVCs, CFCs, solvents, chrome, benzene, lead or mercury. Upholstery is made from 50% post-consumer PET and is 100% recyclable.