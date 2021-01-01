From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Leanora Ash walnut Full Platform Bed
Create a mid-century retreat in your bedroom with the Leanora bed. Clean lines and natural wood grains give this bed a simple, yet refined appeal. Its warm walnut brown finish makes it easy to coordinate with any color palette. The headboard provides solid support for you to lean against as you read or watch TV, while the slatted platform serves as a strong base for your mattress. Tapered legs complete the look. The Leanora bed is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Ash walnut.