Lean and Green Cookbook: Enjoy amazing food without feeling hungry, everyday new lean and green recipes to help you stay healthy and lose weight Nicho

★ NOW at $ 27.97 ★The lean green diet is the same as the green diet, except that it makes use of lean protein sources instead of high-fat ones.In general, lean protein sources include skinless poultry, fish (e.g. cod and haddock), lean cuts of meat, eggs, and vegetable proteins such as lentils and beans.Some may think that the low-fat diet is better for everyone when it comes to losing weight and improving health than a conventional low-fat diet, but the evidence does not yet support this claim. Recent studies show that low-fat diets have similar results to low-fat diets in reducing body weight. Furthermore, they do not show a considerable improvement in health risk factors such as blood lipids, blood pressure, and insulin resistance compared to low-fat diets.The lean green diet is a special variant of the low-fat diet, which makes additional use of lean protein instead of fat in promoting weight loss and improving health risk. Lean protein sources include skinless poultry, fish (e.g. cod and haddock), lean cuts of meat, eggs, and vegetable proteins such as lentils and beans. This type of diet improves metabolism by increasing the metabolic rate, which accelerates weight loss. It also reduces the risk of obesity, because following the Lean Green Diet does not put on as much weight as low-fat diets.The emphasis is on eating a small amount of meat and fish twice a day, along with other sources of protein such as eggs, lentils, and beans. The diet includes vegetables as well as vitamin-rich fruits (e.g. carrots). Green food includes different varieties of beans such as green lentils, black peas, and soybeans.The lean and green diet is one of the healthy diets that should be consumed frequently because it is complimentary. The pros of the lean green diet are that it does not increase the risk of obesity, reduces body weight, and improves health. The cons of the lean green diet are that it is not very popular and not many people know about it. On the other hand, the lean and green diet is a healthy variant of the low-fat diet that is low in fat, high in fiber, and rich in nutrients such as vitamins B6, B12, and C. It should be consumed by everyone who wants to follow a healthy diet planThis book covers:Lean and green Cooking Basics• SALAD and SAUCES SOAP AND STEW RECIPESYour Everyday Enjoyment• Delicious Desserts Recipes And much more!!!★ NOW at $ 27.97 ★Your Customers Never Stop to Use this Awesome Cookbook!Buy it NOW and let your customers get addicted to this amazing book