Classic wood headboard with a contemporary raised border. Natural feel, modern design, and versatile construction create a focal point for your bedroom. Modification plates are included to easily attach headboard to any bed frame. All hardware and parts are included for quick and easy partner assembly. Laminate finish comes in White, Black, Golden Maple, Southern Oak, Rustic Mahogany and Burnt Driftwood color options to match any decor. Built to last, headboard is backed by a two-year limited warranty. Brookside Leah Classic Wood Framed Headboard Golden Maple King in Brown | BSKK0608GMLHB