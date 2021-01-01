6'7"x6'7" Leaf Loomed Round Area Rug Violet - Safavieh

Free-spirited and vibrantly colored, the Leaf Loomed Area Rug imparts boho-chic flair on fanciful motifs and classic rug designs. Contemporary decor preferences are indulged in the trendsetting styling and addictive look. The alluring designs are inspired by traditional themes but be modernized with distinctive bright colors and precise defined details. Power-loomed using soft, durable synthetic yarns, this rug creates an erased weave patina that adds distinctive character. These Safavieh rugs are perfect for transitional living décor. Size: 6'7"x6'7".