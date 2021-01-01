From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Leaf Fronds Natural 1 ft. 6 in x 2 ft. 6 in. Area Rug
Featuring a stunning leaf collage, the transitional style of this area rug will enhance the decor elements of almost any space with its cool palette of cream paired with shades of green. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of this printed rug construction. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. from a premium recycled polyester yarn produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles this rug is an environmentally friendly option you can feel good about too. In addition to being eco-friendly this designer area rug style features superior strength, stain resistance, and a sensuous softness you must feel to believe. This innovative area rugs offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all-surface rug pad. Color: Natural.