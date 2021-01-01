Givenchy Le Rouge Sheer Velvet Matte Lipstick Customized Refills 16 Nude Boise 0.12 oz/ 3.4 g

A refill of the sheer-matte lipstick that delivers buildable lip color with a blurred, soft-focus effect. Formulation Type: Lipstick Benefits: Hydrating, Long-wearingHighlighted Ingredients: - Wild Mango Butter: Rich in vitamin E. Ingredient Callouts: Free of phthalates, retinyl palmitate, coal tar, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, and triclosan. What Else You Need to Know: This formula's glide-on sensorial texture ensures an immensely smooth, easy application. Thanks to mango butter that's rich in vitamin E, this lipstick envelops lips in weightless comfort where initial hydration is preserved for up to 24 hours along with up to 12 hours of wear. This cout