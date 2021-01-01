Versace Home - Le Regne Animal Serving Plate - Bob

Make a statement at your next dinner party with this Le Règne Animal serving plate from Versace. This plate is adorned with a striking gorilla design against lush green foliage. Crafted from the finest porcelain, this luxurious serving plate is the perfect addition to any opulent setting and there are more striking designs available from Versace. Key features: * Serving plate * Material: porcelain * Dimensions: Ø33cm * Part of the Le Règne Animal collection * Intricately detailed gorilla design * In luxurious gold and green tones