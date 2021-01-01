From del hutson designs
Del Hutson Designs Le Luxe "Wine Not" Wine Rack, Dark Walnut
Adorn your space with the lavish look of this real wood wine rack. The rustic piece is the perfect addition to your kitchen or dining area, offering a luxurious appearance at a modest price. Each wine rack can hold up to seven standard sized wine bottles, with capacity for five stemmed glasses. "Wine Not" is printed on the front, as an additional one-of-a-kind detail. Mounting is a breeze as the wine racks come equipped with pre-drilled holes and all of the necessary hardware for installation is included. Character marks and flaws in the wood make each piece a unique upgrade for your home. Color: Dark Walnut.