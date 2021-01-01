Advertisement
Sstainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with grey leaf-style hands and diamond hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. ETA caliber 2671 automatic movement, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 29 mm. Case thickness: 8.95 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Butterfly clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tissot Le Locle Automatic Diamond Silver Dial Ladies Watch T006.207.11.036.00.