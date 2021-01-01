From lancome
Lancome Le Lip Liner in 132 Caprice at Nordstrom
What it is: A two-in-one liner for beautiful lip color and blending that can be worn alone or under your lipstick. What it does: One side features a soft, creamy, waterproof pencil for gorgeous, professional-looking lips, while the other features a brush for blending. It keeps color in place with no feathering or bleeding. How to use: To create a pouty effect, shade the outer corners of the lip using the lipliner in one shade deeper than your