From frame
Frame Le Crop Mini Bootcut Sateen Jeans
Advertisement
Cropped kick-flare jeans for a sophisticated modern look. Five pocket styling Zip fly Flare cuff Cotton/modal/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 26.5" Leg opening, about 10" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Noir. Size: 28.