JACQUEMUS Le Bob Gadjo in Red 100% cotton. Made in Bulgaria. Hand wash. Adjustable back tie. Metal logo detail at front. Twill fabric. Brim measures approx 2. JQUF-MA22. 213AC001-5030. About the designer: At only 19 years of age, Parisian designer Simon Porte Jacquemus birthed his eponymous label to pay homage to his mother. Since then, the brand has been showcasing womenswear with a child-like spirit and a simplistic freedom. JACQUEMUS is confidently experimental yet refined with every asymmetrical, deconstructed, and oversized masterpiece.