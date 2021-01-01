Elegant Lighting LDPD2012 Reflection Single Light 9-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant with a Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting LDPD2012 Reflection Single Light 9-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant with a Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from glassComes with a glass shadeRequires (1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 2 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Minimum Height: 10-1/2"Maximum Height: 70-1/2"Width: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 2.4 lbsCord Length: 60"Shade Height: 9-1/2"Shade Width: 9-1/2"Shade Diameter: 9-1/2"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 40 wattsVoltage: 110 and 130 volts Chrome