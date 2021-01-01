Elegant Lighting LD8801D17 Cordelia 3 Light 17" Wide Crystal Globe Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elegant Lighting LD8801D17 Cordelia 3 Light 17" Wide Crystal Globe Chandelier Features(3) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs79" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19-1/2"Minimum Height: 26-11/16"Maximum Hanging Height: 79-11/16"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 11 lbsChain Length: 79"Canopy Height: 1-3/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Chrome