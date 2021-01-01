From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD6228 Hugh Single Light 14" Wide Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elegant Lighting LD6228 Hugh Single Light 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes a glass shade(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 12-5/8"Minimum Height: 18-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 72-1/2"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 13-3/4"Wire Length: 59"Shade Height: 9-1/2"Shade Width: 13-3/4"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-13/16"Canopy Depth: 4-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Black