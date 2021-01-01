Elegant Lighting LD6190 Cason Single Light 66" Tall Tripod Floor Lamp Silver Lamps Floor Lamps

Elegant Lighting LD6190 Cason Single Light 66" Tall Tripod Floor Lamp FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes a linen shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)On / Off switchUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 66"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Shade Height: 10"Shade Width: 22"Shade Depth: 22"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Silver