Elegant Lighting LD6040 Eclipse Single Light 12" Wide Pendant with Frosted Glass Chrome / Frosted White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting LD6040 Eclipse Single Light 12" Wide Pendant with Frosted Glass FeaturesConstructed of metal(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 13"Minimum Height: 19-1/2"Maximum Height: 69"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Shade Height: 11-3/4"Shade Diameter: 11-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Chrome / Frosted White