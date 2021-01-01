Elegant Lighting LD6015D15 Miro 15" Pendant with Metal Drum Shade Vintage Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting LD6015D15 Miro 15" Pendant with Metal Drum Shade Features Constructed from durable metalsComes with an aluminum shadeRequires (1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbChain hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 2 year limited warrantyDimensions Height: 9-1/4"Minimum Height: 17-5/8"Maximum Height: 70-5/8"Width: 15"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 78-11/16"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 40 wattsVoltage: 110 and 125 volts Vintage Black