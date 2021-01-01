Elegant Lighting LD6007D40 Merritt 6 Light 39-13/16" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Weathered Dove Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elegant Lighting LD6007D40 Merritt 6 Light 39-13/16" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from durable metalsRequires (6) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsChain hung designRecommended for use with Edison style bulbsCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 2 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Minimum Height: 33-1/2"Maximum Height: 86-3/8"Width: 39-13/16"Product Weight: 6.4 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 78-11/16"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 110 and 125 volts Weathered Dove