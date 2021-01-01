From elegant lighting

Elegant Lighting LD5041D10 Zeke Single Light 10" Wide Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Elegant Lighting LD5041D10 Zeke Single Light 10" Wide Pendant FeaturesIron constructionIncludes a metal shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 11-3/8"Minimum Height: 18"Maximum Hanging Height: 71"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Wire Length: 59"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black

