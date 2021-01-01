Elegant Lighting LD5010F18 Tully 6 Light 18" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Chrome / Clear Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Elegant Lighting LD5010F18 Tully 6 Light 18" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesIron constructionIncludes a crystal and metal shade(6) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 15 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 16-1/2"Canopy Depth: 16-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Chrome / Clear