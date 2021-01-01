Elegant Lighting LD4040D8 Waltz Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant Brass / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting LD4040D8 Waltz Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes a ribbed glass shade(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 5-5/8"Minimum Height: 19"Maximum Hanging Height: 72"Width: 8-1/2"Depth: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsChain Length: 59"Wire Length: 59"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Brass / Clear