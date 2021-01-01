Elegant Lighting LD4040D19 Waltz 3 Light 19" Wide Multi Light Pendant Chrome / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting LD4040D19 Waltz 3 Light 19" Wide Multi Light Pendant FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes ribbed glass shades(3) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 5-5/8"Minimum Height: 19"Maximum Hanging Height: 91"Width: 19"Depth: 19"Product Weight: 6.6 lbsChain Length: 79"Wire Length: 78"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 11-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulbs Included: No Chrome / Clear