Elegant Lighting LD4008D11 Candor Single Light 11" Wide Cage Pendant Rose Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting LD4008D11 Candor Single Light 11" Wide Cage Pendant FeaturesMetal construction(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13-3/16"Minimum Height: 25"Maximum Hanging Height: 78"Width: 11-3/16"Depth: 11-3/16"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsChain Length: 59"Wire Length: 59"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Rose Gold