Elegant Lighting LD2406 Neutra 6" Wide Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Elegant Lighting LD2406 Neutra 6" Wide Pendant Features(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Black 60" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7"Minimum Height: 13"Maximum Hanging Height: 67"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 1.9 lbsCord Length: 60"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Black

