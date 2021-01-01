Elegant Lighting LD2237 Baxter 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Frosted Glass Brass / Frosted White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting LD2237 Baxter 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Frosted Glass FeaturesConstructed of iron(3) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8"Minimum Height: 14"Maximum Height: 87"Width: 36"Depth: 7-7/8"Shade Height: 7-1/8"Shade Diameter: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulbs Included: No Brass / Frosted White