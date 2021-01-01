Elegant Lighting LD2216 Baxter Single Light 14" Wide Pendant with Clear Glass Black / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting LD2216 Baxter Single Light 14" Wide Pendant with Clear Glass FeaturesConstructed of iron(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 13-3/8"Minimum Height: 20"Maximum Height: 73"Width: 13-13/16"Depth: 13-13/16"Shade Height: 12-3/16"Shade Diameter: 13-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Black / Clear