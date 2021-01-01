The slim folding treadmill trek pad is great for trekking indoors to keep up your conditioning when the outdoors is not ideal for trekking. The compact design allows for easy movement and storage, while still featuring a shock absorption walking belt. Wide angle digital display tracks your speed, time, distance, calories burned and total steps. Handlebars with convenient controls letting you start/stop and change speeds. The slim folding treadmill trek pad can also be place under desk in the office or at home for consistent light workouts. Sunny Health & Fitness Lcd Foldable Treadmill in Black | SF-T7971