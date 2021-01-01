From priori skincare
Lca Fx110 - Gentle Cleanser - 6 FL OZ
Sensitive Skin, Calming, Repairing Gel Texture Rich and complex, this gentle facial cleanser is perfectly suited for all skin types including the most sensitive. Its soothing gel texture calms and repairs skin while LCA Complex perfectly smooths the surface of your skin and protects it from daily environmental damage. Your skin takes just what it needs leaving you dewy, radiant and, yes, more youthful. This smart cleanser can also be used as an eye makeup remover. - 13% LCA Complex: pH-correct Lactic Acid and essential antioxidant vitamins A, C, E & Pro-vitamin A for advanced moisturization, multi-layer skin renewal and antioxidant protection. - Anti-Irritant Complex for anti-irritant, anti-inflammatory and calming action. - Adaptive Formula- formulated to read your skin, decode its needs and deliver results for you and your most ideal skin.