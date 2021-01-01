From rebrilliant
Lazy Susan
Advertisement
The design Linus Turntable will help you organize and locate your most used kitchen items like condiments, spices, and napkins. The spinning motion of this useful organizer allows you to access those hard-to-reach items in your pantry. Place the organizer on your kitchen table for dinner time, or in your cabinet to reach your favorite foods. The clear plastic design is easy to clean and lasts for years of use. The design Linus Turntable measures 11" x 1.75", the perfect size for your kitchen. With iDesign by InterDesign, you can #LiveSimply every day. Size: 11.3"