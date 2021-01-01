Lazy Susan Large Melamine Rotating Dinnerware Platter Turntable Table, Serving, Party, Kitchen, Organizing, Pantry, Cabinet, 15-inch, Surf

Best Quality Guranteed. High quality Melamine dinnerware is perfect for everyday dining and entertaining; heavy Weight and festive, dinner ware is the finest collection of plates, platters, and serving utensils Perfect for indoor and outdoor use; Melamine is great for BBQs, summer fun, entertaining, fiesta, and parties of all kinds; very kid friendly, will not chip or crack easily Lazy Susan is great for serving your favorite foods; try it with appetizers, chips and dip, meat and cheese spreads, bar, drinks; the gorgeous colors are so appetizing Do not use in the microwave; Dishwasher safe; glazed melamine; non-absorbent; bpa-free; scratch and shatter resistant; has nonslip base designs are created by Jackie Shapiro - iconoclast designer based in New York City; explore matching and mixing other patterns to create your personal collection