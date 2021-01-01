Lazy Susan – 9.75 Inch Diameter Plastic Round Two Tier Turntable Kitchen, Pantry and Vanity Organizer and Display with Non-Skid Liner by Lavish Home

Have easy access to your spices, condiments and more with the 9.75 Inch Two Tier Lazy Susan by Lavish Home. This round turntable is made of polypropylene plastic, making it sturdy and lightweight. Measuring just 9.75 inches in diameter, it’s great for kitchens, bathrooms and offices with limited counter space or small cabinets. The two tiers have 4.75 inches of clearance between them, making this ideal for larger spice and condiment containers, dishes, toiletries and skin care products. This rotating display features smooth, 360 degree turning which makes it ideal to use as a display, cake decorating stand or charcuterie board. This organizer also has a non-skid rubber liner and raised edge to help keep items in place. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Lavish Home is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous quality control process. NOTE: This is an exclusive product of Lavish Home and ONLY Two Tier Lazy Susans by Lavish Home are GUARANTEED to be genuine IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products.