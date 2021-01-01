Lazy Impatient Hubristic 3 Virtues of a Programmer Design Raglan Baseball Tee

According to the creator of the Perl programming language the three great virtues of a programmer are: laziness, impatience, and hubris. Do you have what makes a great computer programmer or software developer? This design shows the 3 adjectives "LAZY IMPATIENT HUBRISTIC" in bold capital letters. It is for programmers who write labor-saving, well documented programs, anticipate their future needs and write quality code. Great for work, events and IT conferences. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem