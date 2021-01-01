Lazaro Contemporary Leather Gel Tufted Sectional with Ottoman Gray - HOMES: Inside + Out

Upgrade your contemporary living room with the sleek design of the Homes: Inside + Out Lazaro Contemporary Leather Gel Tufted Armless Sectional with Ottoman. This chic sectional set delivers everything you want for a classy yet casual contemporary setting and offers exceptional seating experiences. Featuring tufted plush cushions and Faux leather material, this sectional set would make you want to lounge for hours on end. Sink into the comfortable Homes: Inside + Out Lazaro Contemporary Leather Gel Tufted Armless Sectional with Ottoman. Pattern: Solid.