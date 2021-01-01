Laymoune Sled Base Performance Velvet Dining Chairs - Set Of 2 In Gold Dusty Rose

Striking lines and simple form blend to produce the Laymoune Glam Deco Performance Velvet Upholstered Sled Base Dining Chair. A boldly flowing gold stainless steel sled base supports the premium seating experience produced by the soft and stain-resistant performance velvet polyester upholstery for a dining chair suitable for a variety of decor styles. Dense foam padding and gentle curves accent the glam deco elegance of the Laymoune Dining Side Chair. Whether the Laymoune Accent Chair is gracing your dining room, living room, lounge room, or office, visitors and guests will comment on this eye-catching addition. Upholstery Color: Dusty Rose, Frame Color: Gold