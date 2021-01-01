Loloi II Layla LAY-08 Red Traditional Area Rug 5'-0" x 7'-6"

The Layla Collection is traditional and timeless with a beautiful Printed lived-in design that captures the spirit of an old-world rug These Printed designs provide a textured effect by portraying every single individual knot on a soft polyester base This traditional power-loomed rug is crafted in China of 100% polyester. Offering a classic and sophisticated color palette and subtle patina. Rug pad not included but highly recommended. Please purchase padding for added comfort, rug longevity and floor protection