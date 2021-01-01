Layers G Pendant Light by Axolight - Color: Orange (USLAYGXXE26ARXX)

Advertisement
The Layers G Pendant Light by AXO Light brings warm, brilliant light to contemporary living spaces by adding a touch of softness that's largely been missing from modern interior lighting pieces. Designed by Vanessa Vivian, the pendant light features a shade crafted from sponge fabric that's been wrapped around the metal frame by hand. The fabric is fireproof and allows bands of warm lighting to shine through, creating an image, not unlike sunlike peeking through linen blinds. The interior diffuser is composed of Jersey fabric. Uses a self-ballasted fluorescent lamp (not included). Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Orange.