Plan C Layered Poplin Shirtdress
A two-tone layered look and contrasting collar bring a reimagined feel to the classic shirtdress while knotted drawstring ties cinch the relaxed midi for a drop waist look. Contrast shirt collar Long sleeves Front button placket Button cuffs Drawstring knotted tie waist Gathered waist Viscose/cotton/nylon Hand wash Made in Italy of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Regular fit About 47" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Advanced European - Italian Collections > Plan C > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Plan C. Color: White. Size: 4.