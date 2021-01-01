Hillsdale Furniture Lawton Wood Counter Height Swivel Stool, Walnut with Aged Brown Faux Leather

Sophisticated wood swivel counter height stool with upholstered back and seat The simple wood frame features a rich walnut finish The rounded barrel back and 360 degree swivel seat are upholstered in a rich aged brown faux leather accented by nail head details Overall Dimensions: 36H x 20.25W x 19D; Seat Height: 26H; Seat Dimensions: 17.5W Assembly required Crafted from rubberwood, MDF, and 80/20 vinyl/polyester blend fabric Works best with counters that are 34-38 inches in height Recommend Weight Limit: 250 lbs. Item Ships in One Box Dust and polish with non-abrasive cleaners as needed