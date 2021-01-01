From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Laverty 36 in. x 24 in. Classic Octagon Framed Gold Wall Accent Mirror
Advertisement
Add an element of light and dimension to your home with the Laverty glam mirror. The oblong octagon shape and gold finish create a sophisticated design capable of thriving in any living space. Adding a mirror to your home decor opens up narrower spaces x reflecting light sources and spreading them across the room. The Laverty mirror is 24 in. x 36 in., making it an excellent medium-sized mirror to use as a double vanity in your master bathroom. It provides an eye-catching, symmetrical wall display when hung side x side in multiples. Create a makeup and styling area in your bedroom x hanging it vertically, or hang it horizontally over a console table in your entryway. It only takes a matter of seconds to mount thanks to its lightweight frame and metal D-ring hangers pre-installed on the back. No matter how you choose to display this mirror, it's sure to dazzle all of your guests with its clean, modern design and trendy geometric shape.