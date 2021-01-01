Lavender Relieve Mani In A Box - SINGLE

Go la-la lavender over our Lavender Relieve Mani in a Box Waterless 3 Step. This all-in-one spa manicure kit is infused with natural lavender extract to drift you away to dreamland for an ultimate relaxation experience! Keep calm and mani on with our Lavender Relieve manicure that nourishes and de-stresses both your mood and dry skin. Infused with natural lavender extract, this easy mani makes self-care so simple, you'll look forward to giving yourself me-time on the regular. Just don't be surprised if you drift away into total bliss.