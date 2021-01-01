From john paul pet
John Paul Pet Lavender Mint Dog & Cat Detangling Spray, 8-oz bottle
Turn anytime into salon time for your cat or dog with the John Paul Pet Lavender Mint Dog & Cat Detangling Spray. This botanical formula detangles, softens and hydrates coats since it’s rich in conditioners, sweet almond oil and hair-strengthening oat protein and panthenol. The salon-quality blend of conditioners is specially formulated to coat and penetrate hair strands to release tangles on any coat type. Perfect to use in between shampoos or anytime your pal needs a no-tangle freshen-up, it also soothes and calms with tea tree oil, aloe vera, and extracts of lavender, spearmint, and chamomile. Just spray on your pal’s damp or dry coat and brush through for a salon feel and look without water, lather or messes. It’s also made in the USA and is always tested on humans first to ensure safety and mildness.