ECOS Pro 128 oz. Lavender Liquid Laundry Detergent

ECOS Pro Liquid Laundry Detergent Lavender, 1 Gal. ECOS Laundry Detergent is the best-selling environmentally preferable laundry in the United States. Versatile and hypoallergenic, ECOS can be used in high efficiency machines or standard machines and in hot, warm or cold water. Cleans clothes without disintegrating fabric fibers or fading colors. Lavender Scent. Built-in fabric softener. Readily biodegradable, pH balanced formula is made using sustainable, plant-derived surfactants. Product is free of dyes; greywater and septic safe. Recognized by the EPAs Safer Choice (DfE) and USDAs BioPreferred Program.