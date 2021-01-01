From ashland
Lavender Mint Jar Candle by Ashland® | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase Lavender Mint Jar Candle by Ashland® at Michaels. Fill your home with the refreshing scent of lavender mint. Use it in your entryway or living room to welcome guests with this aromatic candle jar. Fill your home with the refreshing scent of lavender mint. Use it in your entryway or living room to welcome guests with this aromatic candle jar. Details: Clear jar with purple wax 17 oz. (481.9 g) Lavender mint scented Glass jar WARNING: Burn within sight. Keep away from things that catch fire. Keep away from children and pets. | Lavender Mint Jar Candle by Ashland® | Michaels®