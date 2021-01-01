From suave
Suave Lavender and Almond Oil Conditioner Paraben Free Conditioner Moisturizing Conditioner, 12.6 oz
New look, same salon proven quality. Visibly calm frizz and replenish moisture with Suave Professionals Lavender and Almond Oil Frizz Calming Conditioner. This frizz calming formula is infused with lavender, known for calming, and 100 percent natural almond oil, known for its smoothing properties. Enjoy luxurious, long lasting fragrance and touchably soft, healthy looking hair. Made without parabens and dyes, this anti frizz conditioner is formulated to help give you silky, shiny hair. For best results, use our Suave Professionals Lavender and Almond Oil Frizz Calming Shampoo before this conditioner for hair. Our Suave Professionals Lavender and Almond Oil Calming Conditioner is a moisturizing conditioner that is salon proven to visibly calm frizz as well as AvedaSmooth Infusion, helping you achieve beautiful hairstyles while caring for your hair. Avedaand Smooth Infusionare registered trademarks of Aveda Corporation. This line is developed to help you achieve naturally gorgeous, healthy looking locks. If you're looking for a conditioner to calm frizz prone hair, try this moisture rich, paraben free conditioner infused with lavender and 100 percent natural almond oil. For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family, which are proven to work as well as salon brands. The Suave mission is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day