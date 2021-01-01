Lavan Modern Luxury 27.6' L x 27.5" W Flocked Wallpaper Roll
Features:Material: Upgraded version of Non-woven+ Flocking material This is Environmentally Materials, Texture is more delicate and rich, Stronger three-dimensionality ,this section is an upgraded version of PVC resin wallpaper, Easy to Install, The toughness of the wallpaper is excellent.Note: Not suitable for dirty or rough surface; This Wallpaper Not pre-pasted; Must use wallpaper glue and wallpaper powder(NOT INCLUDE)Size: 27.56 x 330.7 Inch, The pattern repeat size is 27.56 inches,1 roll is 27.56 inches wide by 330.7 inches long and covers 63.1 square feetFunction: Non-woven + Flocking Wallpaper Suitable for Living room, Bedding room, Study, TV Background, hotels, offices and background corridor quick and easy to install, no sticky residue, safe for walls, Three layer halo dyeing, wallpaper color is more uniform.Can be scrubbed using a damp cotton cloth and moderate pressure, To avoid chromatic aberration, search enough rolls at a time to make sure they come from the same batch.Product Type: RollPattern: StripedTheme: Texture: TexturedColor: Cream/White/SilverFinish: GlossPrimary Material: PVCPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoPhthalate Free: NoApplication Type: Non-Pasted Details: Match Type: RandomRemoval Type: PeelableWashable: NoPaintable: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseSample Available: NoSample Part Number: DS Metallic: SilverDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernBPA Free: NoSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: AZO Free: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length - End to End: 27.6Overall Width - Side to Side: 27.56Design Repeat: Square Footage per Unit: Overall Product Weight: 2.33Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: